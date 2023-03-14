Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

MRA’s Josh Hubbard commits to Mississippi State

By Kasie Thomas
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 12:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - MRA senior Josh Hubbard committed to the Mississippi State Bulldogs on March 13.

The state’s all-time leading scorer took to Twitter to announce he would be taking his talents to Starkville to play for Chris Jans.

In late February, Hubbard de-committed from Ole Miss after the Rebels fired coach Kermit Davis.

Hubbard is listed as a four-star recruit, the top recruit in the state of Mississippi, and the number 15 guard prospect in the country, according to 247sports.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WLBT has reached out to police for confirmation, but witnesses say four people, including a...
Security officer shot by customer in Jackson nightclub
Hinds County deputy stripped of police powers following arrest in Ridgeland
Hinds County deputy stripped of police powers following arrest in Ridgeland
Officials in South Walton say they're dealing with thousands of Portuguese Man O' Wars on the...
Gulf Coast officials warning spring breakers about man o’ war infestation
The 28-year-old woman and her daughters, ages 7 and 8, were not identified.
Mississippi woman and her two daughters die from apparent drowning
Mississippi teams learn their March Madness fate

Latest News

Chris Beard speaks to the media during Big 12 NCAA college basketball media day Wednesday, Oct....
Chris Beard named men’s head basketball coach at Ole Miss
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Southern Miss to play in NIT for first time since 2014
Coach Thornton confers on the sideline during a Golden Lady Lions basketball game.
Jackson native leads Pine Bluff Lady Lions to SWAC championship game
Jackson State baseball player named SWAC Hitter of the Week
Jackson State baseball player named SWAC Hitter of the Week