MRA’s Josh Hubbard commits to Mississippi State

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - MRA senior Josh Hubbard committed to the Mississippi State Bulldogs on March 13.

The state’s all-time leading scorer took to Twitter to announce he would be taking his talents to Starkville to play for Chris Jans.

In late February, Hubbard de-committed from Ole Miss after the Rebels fired coach Kermit Davis.

Hubbard is listed as a four-star recruit, the top recruit in the state of Mississippi, and the number 15 guard prospect in the country, according to 247sports.

