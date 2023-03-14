Careers
Mississippi child found alive after multi-state search

(MGN)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Mississippi child reported missing on Tuesday was found alive this afternoon after a multi-state search.

Colbert County Sheriff Eric Balentine confirms the child was found in Mississippi on March 14. Sheriff Balentine said two babies were reported missing out of Tishomingo County, MS. One of the two was found injured earlier in the day.

Deputies searched with K-9 units in western Colbert County near the Mississippi state line.

