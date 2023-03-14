JPS student approached by man at bus stop

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A South Jackson father has growing concerns for the safety of his children. One he said he shares with other parents in his neighborhood. He urges them to be on the lookout for a man patrolling the streets in the McDowell Road area, who is reportedly approaching their children.

“It kinda scared me even more because of the fact that he said he’s been watching me, and I seen this truck the day before,” said Alexandria Robinson.

Spring Break brings her some relief in not having to walk to the bus stop on Fairhill Drive, where she said last week she had a frightening encounter with a White man driving an older model green Tahoe.

“He had drove in the middle of the street, and he had let his window down as I was walking,” said Alexandria. “He let his window down and said, ‘I’ve been watching you.’ And then, as he was about to get ready to pull back off, he started smiling and said he was gonna be waiting for me.”

The Wingfield High School junior said she took a picture of the vehicle before running around the corner to find her friend’s mother outside their home.

“She asked me what happened because I was crying, and I was kinda screaming,” said the 16-year-old. “And as she called me over there, he drove straight past me, but he turned on the next street next to her house.”

“This guy needs to be caught,” said Alexandria’s father, Anthony Robinson.

The 43-year-old is alarmed and said he’s talked with other parents whose children had similar encounters. He has also spoken with neighbors asking them to be on the lookout.

“This guy is a predator, and he does need to be caught,” said Anthony Robinson. “I walked up and down the street all day, all night looking for him at this same exact house. This is the house he be sitting up waiting on kids.”

Alexandria said she reported the incident to Wingfield High School Resource officers.

“He was white. He had a ponytail. He was kinda big, heavy set a little bit,” added the teenager. “He looked like he was in his late 30s, early 40s.”

We are awaiting a response from the Jackson Police Department on more information and to find out if they are investigating this or similar incidents.

