I-220 reopens after overnight crash near Ridgeland

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Interstate-220 has reopened after a crash shut it down late Monday.

Both southbound lanes were blocked near I-55 in Ridgeland, starting around 11 p.m.

Several police cars and ambulances were on the scene, but it’s not clear what happened.

WLBT is working to learn more about what happened.

