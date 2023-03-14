I-220 reopens after overnight crash near Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Interstate-220 has reopened after a crash shut it down late Monday.

Both southbound lanes were blocked near I-55 in Ridgeland, starting around 11 p.m.

Several police cars and ambulances were on the scene, but it’s not clear what happened.

WLBT is working to learn more about what happened.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.