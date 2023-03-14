Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Former MHP trooper charged with domestic violence for a second time

By WLBT Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi Highway Patrol officer who was charged with domestic violence last year has now been charged with the same crime again.

Jeffrey Watson was arrested last week, this time by the Attala County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the home of the victim off of Highway 35 North. Watson was arraigned last Wednesday on charges of simple assault and domestic violence.

In June of last year, video captured Watson repeatedly shoving his wife to the ground.

Neither the Mississippi Highway Patrol or the Mississippi Department of Public Safety offered a comment on the situation at the time, given that it was an open investigation and a personnel matter.

