Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

First Alert Forecast:

WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Temperatures will be quick to fall after sunset this evening with a mostly clear sky overhead. Areas of frost could develop overnight into Wednesday morning with low temperatures well down in the 30s with freezing or below freezing temperatures north and east of Jackson.  n the 30s. A Freeze Warning will be in effect overnight and Wednesday morning for the potential of sub-freezing temperatures across areas. Make sure to cover up tender vegetation or plants you might have planted recently. Wednesday’s forecast will almost be a repeat of today with highs in the middle 60s. Our next weather maker that looks swing in late Thursday into Friday bringing the chance for rain to the region. Storms are possible, but the severe threat is weak, while the potential for one to two inches of rainfall is high. More frost and possibly a freeze are expected once again into Saturday through Monday mornings with lows in the 30s and sunny daytime highs in the 50s.  Spring officially begins on Monday on the calendar.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version

Most Read

WLBT has reached out to police for confirmation, but witnesses say four people, including a...
Security officer shot by customer in Jackson nightclub
Hinds County deputy stripped of police powers following arrest in Ridgeland
Hinds County deputy stripped of police powers following arrest in Ridgeland
The 28-year-old woman and her daughters, ages 7 and 8, were not identified.
Mississippi woman and her two daughters die from apparent drowning
Jackson's One-Percent Oversight Commission met last week.
Contractor walked off job site for nonpayment; mayor calls it ‘bad business’
The Mississippi man and his long-lost daughter
The Mississippi man and his long lost daughter

Latest News

Brief warm up likely through Thursday
First Alert Forecast: areas of frost to potentially develop overnight into Wednesday morning
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: wintry vibes continue Tuesday; brief mild spell mid-week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: wintry chill continues Tuesday
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
First Alert Forecast: