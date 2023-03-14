First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Temperatures will be quick to fall after sunset this evening with a mostly clear sky overhead. Areas of frost could develop overnight into Wednesday morning with low temperatures well down in the 30s with freezing or below freezing temperatures north and east of Jackson. n the 30s. A Freeze Warning will be in effect overnight and Wednesday morning for the potential of sub-freezing temperatures across areas. Make sure to cover up tender vegetation or plants you might have planted recently. Wednesday’s forecast will almost be a repeat of today with highs in the middle 60s. Our next weather maker that looks swing in late Thursday into Friday bringing the chance for rain to the region. Storms are possible, but the severe threat is weak, while the potential for one to two inches of rainfall is high. More frost and possibly a freeze are expected once again into Saturday through Monday mornings with lows in the 30s and sunny daytime highs in the 50s. Spring officially begins on Monday on the calendar.

