First Alert Forecast: wintry vibes continue Tuesday; brief mild spell mid-week

TUESDAY: After a chilly, frosty start to the morning, we’ll transition with sunshine back into the 50s to near 60 through the afternoon hours. This is well-below average for the final week of the winter season, feeling more like mid-January than mid-March. Another frosty night ahead as we take another tumble into the 30s under mostly to partly clear skies and calming winds. A stray rain shower could sneak across the warmer areas south of I-20.

WEDNESDAY: Skies will quickly clear out to kick off Wednesday as we start a brief warming trend through mid-week across central and southwest Mississippi. Frosty beginnings for areas north of I-20 ahead of a push toward the lower to middle 60s by the afternoon hours. Milder air will continue to filter into the region overnight with lows in the 40s under mostly clear skies.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Southerly winds help to boost temperatures into the 70s by Thursday. Rain chances return late Thursday through Friday as another system pushes through the region. An isolated strong storm or two can’t be ruled out. Behind it, another blast of wintry air will invade the area. For the final weekend of winter, we’ll feel the part with highs in the 50s, lows in the 30s.

