First Alert Forecast: areas of frost to potentially develop overnight into Wednesday morning

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another cool and sunny afternoon will shape up across central Mississippi today. High temperatures are forecast to reach the middle 50s to the north and lower 60s farther south as winds flow out of the north. A few stray showers could also pass by, mainly in southwest Mississippi, but the majority of the area will see dry weather this afternoon and tonight. Areas of frost and a light freeze to the northeast could also develop again overnight into Wednesday morning. Expect low temperatures to bottom out well into the 30s by morning.

We’ll begin to notice a slight warm up occur throughout the day Wednesday. Highs tomorrow afternoon will likely peak in the lower to middle 60s under a mainly sunny sky. It won’t be as cold, but still chilly into the overnight period with lows in the 40s.

70-degree weather will briefly make a return on Thursday before our next weather maker rolls in by Friday morning for St. Patrick’s Day. Showers and thunderstorms are possible late Thursday night into Friday morning from an approaching cold front from the west. An isolated strong storm also looks possible during this time. Another push of winter-like air will funnel in for the weekend bringing temperatures back below average.

