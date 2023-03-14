Dyersburg woman held captive in closet for 2 months, police say

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - Police in Dyersburg say a woman was held captive in a closet for weeks.

Brenton Bell, 30, was identified as the suspect. He had been in a relationship with the victim before it turned abusive, police say.

Officers were called to a home on Schaffer Street on Saturday afternoon.

Officers were told that a man working in the area was approached by a woman who told him she had been kidnapped weeks earlier and just escaped.

Officers found the woman hiding inside a home under construction in the area. She had facial cuts and weighed less than 100 pounds, police report.

The woman said she was forced to stay in a locked closet for two months and was only allowed out for one hour each day. She was given limited food and no bathroom to use.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.