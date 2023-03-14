Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Dyersburg woman held captive in closet for 2 months, police say

Brenton Bell
Brenton Bell(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - Police in Dyersburg say a woman was held captive in a closet for weeks.

Brenton Bell, 30, was identified as the suspect. He had been in a relationship with the victim before it turned abusive, police say.

Officers were called to a home on Schaffer Street on Saturday afternoon.

Officers were told that a man working in the area was approached by a woman who told him she had been kidnapped weeks earlier and just escaped.

Officers found the woman hiding inside a home under construction in the area. She had facial cuts and weighed less than 100 pounds, police report.

The woman said she was forced to stay in a locked closet for two months and was only allowed out for one hour each day. She was given limited food and no bathroom to use.

