Community meeting held to discuss ways to help eliminate senseless violence in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT)- One Jackson organization is calling for the community to help police by making meaningful contributions to end violence in the capital city. Tonight, a public meeting took place at Smilow Prep to get the conversation started.

In the past 24 hours in Jackson, three people were shot at a local gas station, and three people were also shot at a local nightclub.

On Monday, residents got to speak out about violence plaguing the city. The Jackson People’s Assembly hosted an event called Community Conversations on Violence. They have been hosting community meetings throughout the city. The goal of the organization is to bring residents together to share ideas about how to improve public safety, and let Jackson leaders know what really matters to those who live and work in the city.

According to our numbers, there have been 18 homicides so far this year. Last year, 133 homicides were reported in Jackson. Leaders of this organization and residents agree that too many people are dying on the streets of Jackson. They say we all have to find ways to eliminate violence and make the city a safer place to live, work and play.

“We believe in community-led evidence-based and violence intervention prevention programs. This program we’re learning about tonight is common justice. It is a transformative, restorative justice program. And we are wanting and excited for perhaps bringing it to Jackson. Of course, it would be a program that would be uniquely Jackson. But we want community input for that. And we want the community to learn about the program. See if it’s the right fit for Jackson,” coordinator Brooke Floyd said.

The organization says one immediate step the city can take to end violence is through dedicated funding to community-based organizations for victim services and violence prevention.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.