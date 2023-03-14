City never received $20 million grant to pay off customer water debt, despite claims

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Just hours after the People’s Relief Campaign was launched, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba stood in front of reporters touting a $20 million grant received to fund the program as an example of promises made, promises kept.

“We told you that we were going to find a way to provide relief and equity to residents. And now you see that happening,” he said.

The announcement was one of several made by officials including the mayor, JXN Water and community organizers saying the grant had been made available to forgive customers’ debt.

However, the city had not received the grant at the time the program launched and in a matter of days, officials would learn Jackson would not.

The grant, which was said to be from the federal Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program, was designed to help customers pay off old water and sewer debt that had accumulated prior to the city’s third-party manager taking over the water system.

As customers signed up and their debts were paid, money from that grant was supposed to be transferred into the city’s water/sewer enterprise fund, not only retiring debt but boosting city revenues.

Turns out Jackson never received the funding and the nearly $13 million that was supposed to be paid off using those funds were actually written off by Interim Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin.

“There wasn’t a firm $20 million. Not sure where that number came from on the $20 million originally. I think it came from my staff, so I’m not saying it hasn’t floated around,” he said.

Henifin says Jackson is expected to receive about $960,000 in LIHWAP money from funds awarded to the state. However, that amount is far less than the $20 million previously announced by city and water officials. It’s also $19 million less than was initially expected to end up in city coffers.

Even so, Henifin says customers are still seeing debt relief, but instead of those uncollected amounts being paid off, they’re being written off by JXN Water.

“So, the $13 million is just writing off money, not cash coming into the city,” Henifin explained. “It helps people see a balance reduction on their bill... The LIHWAP money does the same thing but actually brings cash with it to the water fund.”

Jackson ITPM Ted Henifin says the city never received $20 million debt forgiveness grant. (WLBT)

Officials with JXN Water also touted the $20 million grant. Chief Experience Tariq Abdul-Tawwab, for instance, said the People’s Relief Campaign was designed to provide customers with debt relief, not debt forgiveness.

“If it were forgiveness, it would not be revenue, right? It would just be something forgiven and wiped off,” he explained. “When you have debt relief, that money goes into the revenue because we’re relieving the customer and the customer is still paying their bill.”

Henifin said JXN Water’s grant announcement was based on previous conversations with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

He referenced a February 22 meeting with state and federal officials, where he was told the city would be eligible for millions of dollars in federal LIHWAP funding if the state would expend 25 percent of its allocation by the end of that month.

At the time, Henifin said Mississippi had already spent 23 percent of its LIHWAP dollars. He didn’t believe spending another two percent over the next week would be that difficult.

“We didn’t think hitting 25 percent would be difficult at all,” he said. “We were confident the state was in play for more money.”

Days after the relief campaign was launched, Henifin received an email from HHS saying they misspoke, and the state had to spend 75 percent of its LIHWAP dollars before additional funds could be made available. However, the deadline to reach the 75 percent threshold had passed.

“So, the air went out of the room quickly when we learned that,” he said. “But we never went and tried to explain the whole thing, [because] it’s a fairly complex explanation.”

Henifin, meanwhile, says he never corrected initial comments made about the $20 million because he believed - per his conversations with Health and Human Services - the city would be receiving even more money.

“At the time, I thought we’d have a really good story to tell when we get $25 million,” he said. “So, I was sleeping fine at that point.”

The news comes as audits show Jackson’s uncollectible debt has skyrocketed in recent years. Henifin’s announcement that he was writing off customers’ debt also raises new legal questions about whether he has the legal authority to do it.

Auditors told the city council last week that Jackson had more than $94 million in uncollectible water debt for fiscal year 2021, the latest audit available. That amount has steadily climbed since 2017, when auditors found the city had just under $43 million in uncollectible fees.

Uncollectible customer debt Water/Sewer Sanitation 2021 $94 million 2020 $80,109,000 $12,474,000 2019 $74,120,000 $11,363,000 2018 $60,032,000 $9,464,000 2017 $42,289,000 $7,180,000

Jackson has been dealing with uncollectible debt for years.

Part of the reason is because Mississippi state statute prohibits public utilities and municipality-owned facilities from providing free services, meaning the city can’t remove it from its books.

According to Code Section 21-27-27, “no free service shall be furnished by any such system, or combined system, to any private person, firm, corporation, or association.”

The Mississippi Constitution also states that “no law granting a donation or gratuity in favor of any person shall be enacted except by concurrence of two-thirds of the members elect of each branch of the Legislature.”

Henifin believes the Constitution is open to interpretation, and said he told the same to Gov. Tate Reeves when the two had a discussion on the matter.

The 40-year public works veteran was appointed third-party manager over Jackson’s water system as part of a federal court order in November.

As part of that order, he was put in charge of the city’s water system, as well as the city’s water/sewer billing system, meaning he inherited the tens of millions in uncollectible debt.

“We’re looking at this sort of as an acquisition, a business acquisition, where you inherit debt from your predecessor,” he said. “I had nothing to do with billing, and now I’m being told to collect this old debt. So, what we’re doing is, if the customer has disputed it and we can’t resolve that dispute with known data, then it’s eligible to be written off.”

Jackson city officials declined to comment.

