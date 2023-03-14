35-year prison sentence affirmed for man involved in murder of Kingston Frazier

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The sentence has been affirmed for a man involved in the murder of six-year-old Kingston Frazier.

Dwan Wakefield was found guilty in 2019 of accessory after the fact of murder, kidnapping and auto theft.

He was sentenced to 20 years for murder, 15 years for kidnapping and five years for auto-theft. The five years he received for the auto-theft charge will run concurrent.

On appeal, Wakefield asserted that the Madison County Circuit Clerk lacked jurisdiction over his case and that the evidence against him was not sufficient to support the verdict, among other claims.

In a decision by the Mississippi Court of Appeals, Wakefield’s sentence was affirmed.

Frazier was asleep in the back of his mother’s car on Thursday, May 18, 2017, when the car was stolen from the parking lot of the Kroger on I-55 at 1:00 in the morning.

An Amber Alert was issued and multiple law-enforcement agencies joined the search.

Hours later, the stolen car was found abandoned behind a building near the Gluckstadt exit off I-55 in Madison County.

The six-year-old was still in the back seat — where he’d been shot to death.

That same day, three people were arrested in the case: Byron McBride, who was 19 at the time, Dwan Wakefield and D’Allen Washington, who were both 17.

