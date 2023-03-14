1 person killed in wreck on I-220 in Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Ridgeland Police responded to a fatal wreck on Monday.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. on I-220 south of I-55.

Madison County Coroner Alex Breeland says one person was killed in the crash.

The victim’s identity, as well as the cause of the wreck, is not known at this time.

