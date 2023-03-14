Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
1 person killed in wreck on I-220 in Ridgeland

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Ridgeland Police responded to a fatal wreck on Monday.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. on I-220 south of I-55.

Madison County Coroner Alex Breeland says one person was killed in the crash.

The victim’s identity, as well as the cause of the wreck, is not known at this time.

