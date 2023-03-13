Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Witnesses: Multiple people, including security guard, shot at Jackson nightclub

WLBT has reached out to police for confirmation, but witnesses say four people, including a...
WLBT has reached out to police for confirmation, but witnesses say four people, including a security guard, were shot near a nightclub called Club Vibe.(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating multiple overnight shootings.

WLBT has reached out to police for confirmation, but witnesses say four people, including a security guard, were shot near a nightclub called Club Vibe.

That’s in the old Copleland’s restaurant building on Ridgewood Road near County Line.

Police had the business surrounded as they searched the area for clues.

Just behind that club, 3 On Your Side spotted one person being taken away in an ambulance.

A car was also surrounded by crime scene tape next to a nearby shopping center. The car’s windshield appeared to be riddled with bullet holes.

WLBT is working to learn the condition of the victims and what sparked the shooting.

What appears to have been another overnight shooting is also under investigation. WLBT crews saw two people being taken away in an ambulance around 2 a.m. Monday, at a Texaco gas station on Medgar Evers Boulevard.

