Mothers of Murdered Sons
Train in concert at Brandon Amphitheater Sept. 7

Pat Monahan with band Train 2022
Pat Monahan with band Train 2022(Studio B Portraits - Brooke Clark | Studio B Portraits - Brooke Clar)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Grammy-winning pop/rock band Train will perform at the Brandon Amphitheater on September 7th.

The band, led by frontman Pat Monahan, is best known for such hits as “Meet Virginia,” “Hey, Soul Sister” and “Drops of Jupiter.”

They will be joined by special guest Parmalee.

“Soooo what started out as a few summer dates has now turned into a tour– we mean a LOT of summer dates!” the band shares online. “We’ll be out on the road with different friends opening, like Better Than Ezra, Parmalee, and Thunderstorm Artis.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 17th at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

