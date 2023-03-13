Train in concert at Brandon Amphitheater Sept. 7

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Grammy-winning pop/rock band Train will perform at the Brandon Amphitheater on September 7th.

The band, led by frontman Pat Monahan, is best known for such hits as “Meet Virginia,” “Hey, Soul Sister” and “Drops of Jupiter.”

They will be joined by special guest Parmalee.

“Soooo what started out as a few summer dates has now turned into a tour– we mean a LOT of summer dates!” the band shares online. “We’ll be out on the road with different friends opening, like Better Than Ezra, Parmalee, and Thunderstorm Artis.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 17th at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

