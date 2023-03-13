Three people injured in shooting at Jackson gas station

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department responded to a shooting at the Texaco Gas station on Medgar Evers Boulevard Monday morning just before 1 a.m.

According to witnesses, a Black Charger with two Black males drove by and the individuals began shooting. Several rounds were fired in the front of the store.

As a result, three people were injured.

Three people, two males, and one female were transported to the hospital and are listed in stable condition.

It’s not known if the victims knew each other or the shooters, police say.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS (8477).

