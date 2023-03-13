Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
South Jackson home destroyed by fire Monday afternoon

By Brendan Hall
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A South Jackson resident is homeless Monday after a fire gutted her home.

Jackson fire officials were on scene on Diane Drive Monday afternoon putting out the fire.

A homeowner’s relative said blaze fire started because of an issue with a water heater.

However, authorities have yet to confirm the source.

When WLBT arrived on the scene, crews were focusing much of their attention on the garage and the car inside it.

Even so, the car and the garage were completely charred.

