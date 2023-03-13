South Jackson home destroyed by fire Monday afternoon

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A South Jackson resident is homeless Monday after a fire gutted her home.

Jackson fire officials were on scene on Diane Drive Monday afternoon putting out the fire.

A homeowner’s relative said blaze fire started because of an issue with a water heater.

However, authorities have yet to confirm the source.

When WLBT arrived on the scene, crews were focusing much of their attention on the garage and the car inside it.

Even so, the car and the garage were completely charred.

