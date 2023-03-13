Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Mississippi woman and her two daughters die from apparent drowning

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CAMERON PARISH, LA. (KPLC) - A Mississippi woman and her two daughters have died after an apparent drowning in the Gulf off of Long Beach Road.

The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office received the call around 3:40 p.m. on Sunday.

In addition to the three deceased victims, a 9-year-old boy was pulled from the water and airlifted to a hospital. Authorities said he is in critical condition. A 3-year-old boy was found walking on the beach by a neighbor.

According to Jefferson County Justice of the Peace Brad Burnett, the child told a neighbor his mom went swimming, which is when the search began.

Burnett also tells KPLC the family is from Ethel, Mississippi, and the father was working at Golden Pass LNG.

The 28-year-old woman and her daughters, ages 7 and 8, were not identified.

Their bodies were recovered from the water along the breakwater rocks.

Cameron Parish Sheriff Ron Johnson said conditions of the water at the beach Sunday afternoon were rough and not good for swimming.

Autopsies are pending with the Cameron Parish Coroner, but we’re told no one was wearing a life jacket.

