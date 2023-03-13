McComb Police investigating shootout at Southgate Apartments

McCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - The McComb Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Southgate Apartment Complex.

It happened Tuesday, February 28, around 9:30 a.m.

When police arrived, several people were suffering from bullet wounds after people at the complex reported seeing individuals shooting at each other.

McComb Police and Pike County Sheriff’s deputies took several people into custody.

All the victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and one victim was transported to UMMC.

If you have any information, you are urged to contact the McComb Police Department at (601) 684-3023 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 684-0033.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.