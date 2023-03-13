Man sentenced to 20 years for robbing woman’s vehicle and belongings in 2016

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Hinds County judge sentenced a man to 20 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections on March 13 for armed robbery and armed carjacking.

A press release says that on December 27, 2016, Dameon Stewart approached the driver of a 2017 Toyota Corolla as she parked at home on Wichita Drive and ordered her and the passengers out of the vehicle at gunpoint.

The press release goes on to say that Stewart then robbed the driver and passengers of their belongings before fleeing in the vehicle. On February 9, 2023, a Hinds County jury convicted Stewart on three counts of armed robbery and one count of armed carjacking.

“Everyone deserves to go about their daily lives without fear of being victimized,” Hinds County District Attorney Jody E. Owens said following the sentencing. “Today’s sentence should serve as a warning to those individuals who choose to prey on our citizens: you will be brought to justice, and you will pay for your crimes.”

