Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Advertise with WLBT

Jurors can’t agree on death penalty in NYC bike path attack

In this courtroom sketch, in federal court in New York, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, Sayfullo...
In this courtroom sketch, in federal court in New York, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, Sayfullo Saipov sits in court during jury deliberations (AP Photo/Elizabeth Williams)(AP)
By The Associated Press and LARRY NEUMEISTER
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A jury said Monday it could not reach a unanimous decision on whether to impose the death sentence on an Islamic extremist who killed eight people using a speeding truck on a popular New York bike path.

Jurors told a federal judge they were unable to agree on whether Sayfullo Saipov should live or die for the October 2017 attack. A unanimous verdict is required for a death sentence.

It was the first such trial since Democrat Joe Biden became president.

Saipov, 35, was convicted in January of killing five Argentine tourists, two Americans and a Belgian woman in the attack. Inspired by Islamic State group propaganda, Saipov drove a truck down a busy riverside path, running over cyclists before crashing into a school bus.

He is a citizen of Uzbekistan but lived in New Jersey.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials in South Walton say they're dealing with thousands of Portuguese Man O' Wars on the...
Gulf Coast officials warning spring breakers about man o’ war infestation
WLBT has reached out to police for confirmation, but witnesses say four people, including a...
Security officer shot by customer in Jackson nightclub
Mississippi teams learn their March Madness fate
local Backyard Burgers remain closed in the metro area
Local Backyard Burgers in the metro area remain closed
stock photo
Winona mayor says officer followed supervisors’ orders in using gun to euthanize shelter dogs

Latest News

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Jackson Police Department at (601)...
Three people injured in shooting at Jackson gas station
A family in Alaska said their dog died after ingesting amphetamines.
Family’s dog dies after ingesting amphetamines
A CalTrans vehicle drives north through floodwaters that closed state Highway 1 at the Santa...
Flood problems grow as new storm heads toward California
A Ukrainian serviceman, Mykhailo, cleans his gun from mud as he comes back from the trenches of...
Russia: 60-day extension of wartime grain deal acceptable