Mothers of Murdered Sons
Hinds County deputy stripped of police powers following arrest in Ridgeland
By Brendan Hall
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Hinds County Sheriff’s Deputy was stripped of his police powers after Ridgeland Police arrested him earlier this month.

Ridgeland PD arrested Joel Williams on March 5, charging him with stalking, disorderly misconduct, and simple assault.

According to Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones, the charges stem from a relationship issue.

Jones said Williams is on leave pending the outcome of Ridgeland’s criminal investigation and Hinds County’s administrative investigation.

