First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Temperatures will be quick to fall after sunset this evening with a mostly clear sky overhead. Areas of frost could develop overnight into Tuesday morning with low temperatures well in the 30s. A Freeze Warning will be in effect overnight for the potential of sub-freezing temperatures across areas NE of the metro. Make sure to cover up tender vegetation or plants you might have planted recently. Tuesday’s forecast will almost be a repeat of today with highs only in the 50s and lower 60s. More frost and possibly a light freeze are expected once again into tomorrow night/early Wednesday morning with lows in the 30s. We’ll gradually turn warmer by mid to late week with middle 70s expected by Thursday afternoon. This brief warmup will be out ahead of our next weather maker that looks swing in late Thursday into Friday bringing the chance for rain to the region. Another push of cooler air will filter in behind this frontal system, dropping temperatures back below normal for this weekend.

