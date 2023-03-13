First Alert Forecast: January-like temps halt March warm spell

MONDAY: In the wake of our Sunday storm system, cooler air will infiltrate the region to kick off the new work week across central and southwest Mississippi. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies with highs in the 50s north, 60s south. Areas of frost may develop overnight as temperatures dip well into the 30s. If you have tender vegetation, you’ve put out during the past few days, cover them up or bring them inside to prevent harm.

TUESDAY: After a chilly, frosty start to the morning, we’ll transition with sunshine back into the 50s to near 60 through the afternoon hours. This is well-below average for the final week of the winter season, feeling more like mid-January than mid-March. Another frosty (even freezing cold) night ahead as we take another tumble into the 30s under mainly clear skies and calming winds.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Southerly winds will return through mid-week, helping to boost temperatures back up through the 60s on Wednesday, tagging the 70s by Thursday. Rain chances return late Thursday through Friday as another system pushes through the region. Behind it, another blast of wintry air will invade the area. For the final weekend of winter, we’ll feel the part with highs in the 50s, lows in the 30s.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

