First Alert Forecast: areas of frost to develop Monday and Tuesday night

Freeze Warning issued for Monday and Tuesday night(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Wintry feels are expected this afternoon to kick off the new work week. Temperatures will be running below average across our area today with highs in the 50s to lower 60s under mainly/partly sunny skies. It will get much cooler overnight with low temperatures forecast to drop well into the 30s. Areas of frost look to also develop tonight into early Tuesday morning. A Freeze Warning will be in effect overnight for the potential of sub-freezing temperatures across areas NE of the metro. Make sure to cover up tender vegetation or plants you might have planted recently.

Tuesday’s forecast will almost be a repeat of today with highs only in the 50s and lower 60s. More frost and possibly a light freeze are expected once again into tomorrow night/early Wednesday morning with lows in the 30s.

We’ll gradually turn warmer by mid to late week with middle 70s expected by Thursday afternoon. This brief warmup will be out ahead of our next weather maker that looks swing in late Thursday into Friday bringing the chance for rain to the region. Another push of cooler air will filter in behind this frontal system, dropping temperatures back below normal for this weekend.

First Alert Forecast: scattered shower, storm chances to continue into this afternoon