Candidate withdraws from District 64 House race

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A candidate seeking the Democratic nomination for the District 64 House seat has withdrawn.

According to court records, Angela Grayson has submitted a letter withdrawing her candidacy to the State Executive Committee of the Mississippi Democratic Party.

Grayson had been challenged by Rep. Shanda Yates, the incumbent, on residency requirements.

Citing Grayson’s decision to withdraw, the case was dismissed Monday by the Hinds County Circuit Court.

Yates, an independent, also is challenging Kia Jones on residency requirements. A hearing in that case has yet to be set.

Jones also is seeking the Democratic nomination.

