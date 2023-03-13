Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
$3 million to be spent remodeling Hinds County administrative building

By Brendan Hall
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A three-million-dollar renovation is in the works for a new Hinds County administrative building.

The Board of Supervisors bought the old military building on State Street back in 2017, but it has sat vacant ever since.

Once remodeled, Board President Vern Gavin says the facility will house the public defender’s office, election commission, and various divisions of the sheriff’s department.

Gavin says this will save the county upwards of $200,000 per year on rental costs.

“We have several agencies that are renting space, and just to name a couple, we have the election commissioner as well as the public defender’s office. In those two facilities we have spent in excess of $18,000 per month on rental space,” said Gavin. “This building would help to eliminate that.”

Gavin says the renovations should wrap up in January.

“The space is available,” he continued. “You can look at the facility itself; it’s a relatively solid building. However, age has had its toll and there’s going to be some renovation cost that is justified in order to modernize it and make it usable for the citizens of Hinds County.”

Meanwhile, Supervisor David Archie says the money would be better spent on improving roads across the county.

$3 million to be spent remodeling Hinds County administrative building
