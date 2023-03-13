2 men charged with grand larceny in Claiborne County

Claiborne Co., Miss. (WLBT) - Claiborne County deputies arrested two men for stealing copper wire from a commercial property.

The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened on Highway 61 South on March 11. Deputies charged John Williamson, 41, and Steven Galey, 48, with grand larceny.

According to the sheriff’s office, the location has been robbed several times, and more arrests are forthcoming.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.