Mothers of Murdered Sons
2 men charged with grand larceny in Claiborne County

John Williamson & Steven Galey
(Claiborne County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Claiborne Co., Miss. (WLBT) - Claiborne County deputies arrested two men for stealing copper wire from a commercial property.

The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened on Highway 61 South on March 11. Deputies charged John Williamson, 41, and Steven Galey, 48, with grand larceny.

According to the sheriff’s office, the location has been robbed several times, and more arrests are forthcoming.

