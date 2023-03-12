Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Mississippi teams learn their March Madness fate

(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Patrick Johnstone
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - March Madness will officially begin Tuesday with the play-in games for the NCAA men’s basketball tournament in Dayton, Ohio.

The Mississippi State men’s team will also be playing in Dayton. The Bulldogs will face the Pittsburgh Panthers on Wednesday. The winner of the game will play Iowa State on Friday in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The Lady Dawgs also await their fate after losing to Texas A&M in the SEC tournament. The Bulldogs will learn their fate during the women’s selection show, which starts at 7:00. The Ole Miss women’s basketball team is expected to be safely in the field. The Rebels will learn their opponent in the selection show as well.

The Jackson State women’s basketball team and Southern Miss men’s basketball team earned automatic bids to the WNIT and NIT tournaments. The Tigers and Golden Eagles will learn their fate in the NIT selection show at 8:00.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss. man allegedly throws elderly father to the ground at assisted living facility
Miss. man allegedly throws elderly father to the ground at assisted living facility
local Backyard Burgers remain closed in the metro area
Local Backyard Burgers in the metro area remain closed
2 arrested, 1 teen released after shots fired at Gluckstadt police during chase
Suspects involved in shooting at Gluckstadt police during chase make initial court appearance
Vote generic
Hinds Co. supervisor candidate expected to suspend candidacy next week
Officials in South Walton say they're dealing with thousands of Portuguese Man O' Wars on the...
Gulf Coast officials warning spring breakers about man o’ war infestation

Latest News

Jackson State baseball player named SWAC Hitter of the Week
Jackson State baseball player named SWAC Hitter of the Week
Jackson State men’s basketball comes from behind to beat Prairie View A&M in overtime in SWAC...
Jackson State men’s basketball comes from behind to beat Prairie View A&M in overtime to advance in SWAC Tournament
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Southern Miss basketball duo named finalists for national coach, player of the year
(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Jackson State baseball completes fourth comeback of the season, wins 10th straight game