Mississippi teams learn their March Madness fate

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - March Madness will officially begin Tuesday with the play-in games for the NCAA men’s basketball tournament in Dayton, Ohio.

The Mississippi State men’s team will also be playing in Dayton. The Bulldogs will face the Pittsburgh Panthers on Wednesday. The winner of the game will play Iowa State on Friday in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The Lady Dawgs also await their fate after losing to Texas A&M in the SEC tournament. The Bulldogs will learn their fate during the women’s selection show, which starts at 7:00. The Ole Miss women’s basketball team is expected to be safely in the field. The Rebels will learn their opponent in the selection show as well.

The Jackson State women’s basketball team and Southern Miss men’s basketball team earned automatic bids to the WNIT and NIT tournaments. The Tigers and Golden Eagles will learn their fate in the NIT selection show at 8:00.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.