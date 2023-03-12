Mississippi Anime Fest brings hundreds to Trademart

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Trademart had everything to offer for anime, videogame, and T.V. show enthusiasts Saturday, as Anime Fest made its way back to the capital city.

For those in the mood to search for vintage trading cards, collect autographs, or listen to some fan-favorite voice actors, then Anime Fest was the place to be.

To keep you company on your adventure, you’ll find characters that bring back childhood memories.

Just ask third-time Anime Fest attendee Jameis McCaskell, who shared what motivates him to keep coming back.

“I’ve had my picture taken about 700 times today. I had a line formed when I was just walking by, and everybody was like, ‘Do the thing!’ I had to turn the gun on. It’s where you meet people that are like you.”

When it comes to people who may be on the fence about attending a convention like this, he encourages everyone to take a chance.

“You can come in for an hour and leave,” said McCaskell. “There’s nothing barring the doors. They’ve got one-day passes, two-day passes, full weekends. You can go to a panel, just sit down and watch. You never have to leave the main stage at the front office. Like, just give it a shot.”

Despite all the flashy memorabilia and people dressed like videogame heroes, several attendees say that’s not what draws them back to Mississippi Anime Fest year after year.

“Just seeing some familiar faces that pop up ever now and then,” said attendee Jesse Calandra. “Like a few of my old college friends and seeing new people. That’s usually kind of fun to do, you know.”

Anime Fest runs through Sunday, March 11, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will feature even more voice actors and fun surprises.

