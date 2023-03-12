Careers
First Alert Forecast: Storms are likely to impact the morning commute and continue through the afternoon! We are also forecasting cooler temperatures behind the front!

Showers and storms continue to impact our area this morning leading to wet roads and lightning and heavy rain. Most storms are expected to move out around the afternoon hours.(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 7:40 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Sunday morning!

Showers and storms are currently moving into the area and many of them are bringing gusty winds, lightning, and heavy rainfall. We can expect storms to continue through the afternoon and evening hours. Following the rain today, our temperatures will begin to drop as we head into Sunday evening.

Storms continue to build throughout our area. Some of the storms have brought gusty winds and hail!

We are under a Slight Risk currently of 2 out of 5 for severe storms. Storms will tend to taper by the late afternoon hours, with lows in the 40s.

Going into Spring Break, conditions are looking to be nice for us across the area.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Behind that front, chilly air will filter into the region to start Spring Break week. Expect highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s Monday and Tuesday. Lows will be in frost territory for Monday and Tuesday morning, especially near and north of I-20 these nights. We’ll trend milder through mid-week, though, rain chances may return toward the end of the week.

Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast

