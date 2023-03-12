First Alert Forecast: Storms are currently moving out of the area and cooler air is moving in behind the front! Lows drop to the middle 40s tonight!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Sunday afternoon!

We are still tracking severe thunderstorm warnings as we head into the late afternoon hours.

Showers and storms are currently moving out of the area, and behind this front, we are experiencing cooler air funneling in behind the front. We can expect a few lingering showers to continue through the evening hours. Lows tonight will fall to the middle to low 40s as we head into our Monday morning.

Going into Spring Break, conditions are looking to be nice for us across the area.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Behind that front, chilly air will filter into the region to start Spring Break week. Expect highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s Monday and Tuesday.

We are watching for Freeze Watches for both Monday and Tuesday night! Lows are expected to fall to the middle to low 30s (WLBT)

Lows will be in frost territory, especially near and north of I-20 these nights. We’ll trend milder through mid-week, though, rain chances may return toward the end of the week.

