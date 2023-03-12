Careers
First Alert Forecast: scattered shower, storm chances to continue into this afternoon

Cooler weather likely early this week
Cooler weather likely early this week
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to be possible into this afternoon, mainly for areas along and south of I-20. A second round of strong storms could also develop early this afternoon with hail and gusty winds being the main concerns. Coverage on radar should taper off by the evening hours as the cold front makes progress farther southeast. Cooler and drier air will then funnel in behind the front overnight resulting in low temperatures to bottom out in the lower to middle 40s by morning.

We’ll kick off the new week on Monday a lot quieter, but also cooler in the wake of the front. Highs tomorrow afternoon are forecast to reach the upper 50s to lower 60s, which is below average for this time of year. Temperatures will be quick to fall into the overnight period with mostly clear skies overhead. Areas of frost could develop into early Tuesday morning with low temperatures down in the middle 30s.

Similar conditions will follow on Tuesday with below normal high temperatures in the upper 50s/lower 60s. A gradual warmup back to the 70s should occur by mid to late week ahead of our next weather maker. Another cold front looks to swing in late Thursday into Friday bringing the chance for more rain to our area. Cooler air is also expected to follow behind this front as well with below normal temperatures returning by Friday into next weekend.

