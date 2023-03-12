Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

First Alert Forecast: Quiet evening for us, but we are watching for storms to develop overnight and early Sunday morning! Spring Break also brings a chance of frost!

We are tracking severe weather for Sunday morning and afternoon as our next wave of storms...
We are tracking severe weather for Sunday morning and afternoon as our next wave of storms begins to move in overnight going into Sunday morning. All storm modes will be possible. Tornado risk is low, but not out of the realm of possibility.(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Saturday afternoon!

We hit a High of 77 today in the Jackson/Metro area. Surrounding area reached into the upper 70s as well. Due to the cloud cover, conditions aren’t as muggy following our Cold Front on Friday.

The rest of the afternoon and part of the evening should remain quiet this Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds – we’ll see a few showers sneak in near a front overnight Saturday. We’ll turn stormy early Sunday morning, and showers and thunderstorms continuing through the beginning of the afternoon– a few isolated strong to severe storms with strong wind and large hail threat may emerge. We are under a Slight Risk currently of 2 out of 5 for severe storms. Storms will tend to taper by the late afternoon hours, with lows in the 40s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Behind that front, chilly air will filter into the region to start Spring Break week. Expect highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s Monday and Tuesday.

We are tracking our next chance of Frost Tuesday morning during Spring Break. This comes after Sunday's Cold Front!

Lows will be in frost territory, especially near and north of I-20 these nights. We’ll trend milder through mid-week, though, rain chances may return toward the end of the week.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

We are tracking our next chance of Frost Tuesday morning during Spring Break. This comes after...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast

Most Read

Miss. man allegedly throws elderly father to the ground at assisted living facility
Miss. man allegedly throws elderly father to the ground at assisted living facility
2 arrested, 1 teen released after shots fired at Gluckstadt police during chase
Suspects involved in shooting at Gluckstadt police during chase make initial court appearance
local Backyard Burgers remain closed in the metro area
Local Backyard Burgers in the metro area remain closed
Donna Jean Neal, 66
Missing 66-year-old Copiah County woman’s body found in Jackson
Councilman Kenneth Stokes says hospitalized wife is ‘doing a lot better’
Councilman Kenneth Stokes says hospitalized wife is ‘doing a lot better’

Latest News

We are tracking our next chance of Frost Tuesday morning during Spring Break. This comes after...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
Increasing cloud cover on our Saturday as we prepare for our next round of storms. Our next...
First Alert Forecast: Quiet and dry for our Saturday, but we are tracking strong storms for Sunday AM. Cooler temperatures also return for the start of Spring Break
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
First Alert Forecast:
Storm risk on Sunday
First Alert Forecast: quiet conditions for Saturday ahead of storm risk Sunday