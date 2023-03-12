First Alert Forecast: Quiet evening for us, but we are watching for storms to develop overnight and early Sunday morning! Spring Break also brings a chance of frost!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Saturday afternoon!

We hit a High of 77 today in the Jackson/Metro area. Surrounding area reached into the upper 70s as well. Due to the cloud cover, conditions aren’t as muggy following our Cold Front on Friday.

The rest of the afternoon and part of the evening should remain quiet this Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds – we’ll see a few showers sneak in near a front overnight Saturday. We’ll turn stormy early Sunday morning, and showers and thunderstorms continuing through the beginning of the afternoon– a few isolated strong to severe storms with strong wind and large hail threat may emerge. We are under a Slight Risk currently of 2 out of 5 for severe storms. Storms will tend to taper by the late afternoon hours, with lows in the 40s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Behind that front, chilly air will filter into the region to start Spring Break week. Expect highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s Monday and Tuesday.

We are tracking our next chance of Frost Tuesday morning during Spring Break. This comes after Sunday's Cold Front!

Lows will be in frost territory, especially near and north of I-20 these nights. We’ll trend milder through mid-week, though, rain chances may return toward the end of the week.

