Coutour Cares organization provides free prom dresses to JPS students

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Couture Cares, an organization based in Memphis, Tennessee, brought their prom closet to Jackson in hopes of giving JPS students a night to remember.

“When I first walked in, I was like, that is the dress I want,” said Daniya Wallace, a JPSD junior.

Inside the Cade Chapel M.B. Church, excited juniors and seniors from several Jackson Public schools waited for their number to be called to pick out their dress of choice for their special night.

“This is great for Jackson because they came all the way from Memphis to come and help these girls,” said Draya Smith, a makeup vendor at the event. “They could have went anywhere else, but they came here. It’s a great way for a positive light to be in Jackson versus all of the negative stuff that a lot of people say.”

Each year, Couture Cares chooses a school district to sponsor a prom giveaway.

This year they chose Jackson. More than one hundred dresses of different colors and sizes were on display. All of them were donated by a variety of boutiques and the Memphis community.

“Now I just got to get my hair done, my nails done, and I’ll be already,” Wallace said.

“I’m grateful because I was actually not going to prom until this whole event,” said A’areonna Johnson, a JPSD student.

Some students say they weren’t sure if they’d be able to afford to attend this year’s prom.

“Dresses are just too much, and I don’t want to spend $800 on a dress, and I only go for a couple of minutes,” Johnson said.

“I’m telling you, for me, I’m on low income, and when I heard about this event, it was perfect because it’s my daughter’s senior year, and you know we all want our children to look and feel special like the next child, so it’s perfect,” Latasha Walker, a parent who attended the event said.

Those sponsoring the event say they wanted to lift the financial burden off parents who are struggling.

“I think it takes a lot of stress off of them along with their parents or legal guardians,” said Coutour Cares Executive Director Davina Jones said. “Just for them to come and say yes to the dress to a lot of beautiful brand new dresses. We have all different sizes, all different styles for them to choose from, and they are definitely saying yes to the dress, and our job is to make prom dreams come true.”

The young ladies also got to take home makeup, jewelry, purses, and other accessories to go along with their dress

