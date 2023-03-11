Careers
Winona mayor says officer followed supervisors’ orders in using gun to euthanize shelter dogs

Says euthanasia by gunfire is legal, and that the dogs had been at the shelter for months.
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINONA, Miss. (WLBT) - The mayor of Winona, Aaron Dees, responded to residents’ concerns about the city’s policy on the euthanization of dogs on Saturday.

Several residents made social posts calling out the city’s animal control for shooting and killing dogs earlier this week. Mayor Dees says the new animal control officer did not want to euthanize in this manner but was “following his supervisor’s instructions and the law we have been advised.”

“The animals have been put down by the use of a gun,” said Mayor Dees. “The policy the state has in place states that a city is to hold an animal for five days, and we, as a city, added five days. Giving the animals a total of 5 days to be adopted. Then they are to be put down. The law has and was confirmed with the city attorney, and this procedure has been used in the city over the years!”

The mayor, Chief of Police RoShaun Daniels, and Alderman Mickey Austin met with WAGG representatives on Saturday morning. It was unclear who WAGG was.

Mayor Dees declined 3 On Your Side’s requests to speak Saturday afternoon but said he and the chief would be speaking Monday.

