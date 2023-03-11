Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Want to get rid of some old furniture? Jackson’s roll-off dumpster day is Saturday.

(Beatriz Reyna)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 8:03 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson is sponsoring a roll-off dumpster day March 11 at Metrocenter Mall.

Individuals who are looking to get rid of old household furniture, small appliances and accessories are invited to bring those items to the roll-off dumpster site in front of the old Dillard’s department store Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The program is only open to Jackson residents and proof of residency may be required.

Items not accepted include tires, old chemicals, gas tanks and the like.

Individuals are required to place debris inside the trash receptacle provided.

For more information, contact the city at (601) 960-0000 or log onto www.jacksonms.gov.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 arrested, 1 teen released after shots fired at Gluckstadt police during chase
2 arrested, 1 teen released after shots fired at Gluckstadt police during chase
local Backyard Burgers remain closed in the metro area
Local Backyard Burgers in the metro area remain closed
Miss. man allegedly throws elderly father to the ground at assisted living facility
Miss. man allegedly throws elderly father to the ground at assisted living facility
Donna Jean Neal, 66
Missing 66-year-old Copiah County woman’s body found in Jackson
Councilman Kenneth Stokes says hospitalized wife is ‘doing a lot better’
Councilman Kenneth Stokes says hospitalized wife is ‘doing a lot better’

Latest News

Our next chance for showers and storms returns Sunday AM. Some storms could be strong as they...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
Derrick Perkins
BRPD seeking man for questioning in Nathan Millard case
Potholes along Ridgeway Street
Hinds Co. supervisors at odds on using $6M in ARPA funds for road resurfacing
House Bill 1310 could add to the reasons that local election commissioners can purge the rolls.
Proposal pending at State Capitol could add a trigger for purging voter rolls