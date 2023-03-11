Want to get rid of some old furniture? Jackson’s roll-off dumpster day is Saturday.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson is sponsoring a roll-off dumpster day March 11 at Metrocenter Mall.

Individuals who are looking to get rid of old household furniture, small appliances and accessories are invited to bring those items to the roll-off dumpster site in front of the old Dillard’s department store Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The program is only open to Jackson residents and proof of residency may be required.

Items not accepted include tires, old chemicals, gas tanks and the like.

Individuals are required to place debris inside the trash receptacle provided.

For more information, contact the city at (601) 960-0000 or log onto www.jacksonms.gov.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.