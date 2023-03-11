Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Loved ones of Shea and Beau Grauer hold vigil in their memory

Brothers honored with candle vigil after deaths
By Bria Bolden
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: Mar. 10, 2023 at 10:20 PM CST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Loved ones of two Memphis brothers killed in separate crimes just months apart came together tonight for a vigil in their honor.

Shea and Beau Grauer were both shot to death in Midtown Memphis.

Loved ones of Shea and Beau Grauer still grappling with their deaths, a month after Shea was killed.

A candlelight vigil lit the way for family and friends to gather and remember the brothers feet from where Shea lost his life on February 18 in Belvedere Park on Madison Avenue.

“We’re going to take this anger and hurt and pain and we’re going to funnel all this and do something that’s helpful,” said Shea’s wife Liz Grauer. “Be it advocacy, law, something like that. This is not going to be negative. Their lives will count.”

In their shared grief, they also shared some of their favorite memories.

Shea a well-known bartender at The Beauty Shop in Cooper-Young remembered as a friend to everyone and could light up a room.

“When people came into town, I would be so excited because I would say the first place we have to go is the Beauty Shop because you have to meet my friend Shea,” said a friend of Shea’s

It’s not the first time the Grauer family has suffered a loss to gun violence. Seven months before Shea was killed, his younger brother Beau was killed during a home invasion five minutes from Belvedere Park.

“It’s tough to even fathom losing a family member in such a manner that to have it happen again in such a short time, so randomly, so carelessly, so unnecessary,” said Shea and Beau’s uncle Mark Handwerker. “I just don’t have a word for it.”

In their loss, loved ones are determined to turn their loss into something positive while cherishing the memories spent with Shea and Beau.

“We’ve never been more proud of them, always have been,” said Handwerker. “It’s just the strength of our faith that keeps us going through and accepting what’s transpired.”

Action News 5 reached out to Memphis Police for any updates on either case. We were told there are none and the investigations are ongoing.

If you have any information on these investigations reach out to Memphis Police or Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

