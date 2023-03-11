Hinds Co. supervisors at odds on using $6M in ARPA funds for road resurfacing

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Members of the Hinds County Board of Supervisors are at odds over how $6 million in COVID-19 relief money should be spent.

Two supervisors – David Archie and Robert Graham – say the funds should go toward repaving roads and providing residents relief from potholes.

Archie received a message from one constituent along Askew Road, who said riding down the road to her home after having surgery was so painful it made her cry.

District 3 Supervisor Credell Calhoun says the funds should go to help Jackson with its water and sewer needs, and that additional infrastructure funds are coming down the pipe to address road repaving.

“The board has designated that money to go the city. As a matter of fact, we’re trying to get a match from the state, so that six million will become $12 million [for] the water system in Jackson,” Calhoun said.

Archie counters that, saying the city recently received $800 million in federal allocations to fix its water system, meaning those funds should come back to the county.

He says the $6 million would have little impact on the city at this point and could make a much larger difference for residents seeking smoother commutes.

“The people in rural Hinds County are suffering because we will not put the money where it needs to be,” he said. “People want to see their roads fixed. They want to see potholes fixed. I am committed to getting that done.”

On Monday, District 1 Supervisor Robert Graham made a motion to rescind the $6 million given to Jackson, in light of the federal allocations, and divide it equally among the county’s five districts.

The board rejected that measure on a 3-2 vote, with Calhoun, Board President Vern Gavin and District 5 Supervisor Bobby McGowan voting against it.

Calhoun says spending that money on roads now would likely be a waste, especially with Jackson’s third-party manager looking to begin a major project to replace aging water and sewer service lines.

“If we resurface a street in the city of Jackson, they may dig that street up and do a water line,” he said. “And then you have to come right back and put money back in it. That’s a waste of funds.”

Interim Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin says he’s planning to replace small-diameter water lines across the city, including about 10 miles this year. In many cases, streets might have to be dug up to make those repairs.

Archie disagreed, saying funds could be utilized across the county, including on Askew, which is in Edwards.

“We’ve got potholes all over this county, all over this city,” he said. “And we can start in any part of the county, any part of the city... That $6 million is just sitting there and it’s going to get lost among the $800 million.”

Archie estimates $125,000 could be used to mill and overlay a section of Ridgeway Street from Livingston Road to Bailey Avenue.

The supervisor met WLBT at the corner of Livingston and Ridgeway, where he pointed out a myriad of potholes in the middle of the street.

“I will use some of that $1.2 million to solve this problem for the people that are attending Cade Chapel, as well as the people being blocked by the railroad track to get to the other side of town,” he said. “This is a main road that they’re using when the trains are on the track.”

Under Graham’s proposal, each district would have received $1.2 million to use on roads the supervisors see fit.

Archie called out other ARPA expenditures as well, including $3 million which was allocated to restore the former Military Entrance Processing Center at 664 S. State St.

“That building is not worth half a million dollars. And now, we find out that it’ won’t only take $3 million to remodel that building, it’s going to take nearly $5 million,” he said. “That building is just a waste of taxpayers’ dollars.”

Calhoun said that’s not the case, saying the building itself is in great shape and has a strong foundation.

“I don’t know what they put in the ground, but that building has not shifted a centimeter,” he said. “It is perfectly sitting on a perfect foundation. And what we’re going to put in it is going to make it worth a lot more than what it would have been if we had not done it.”

Calhoun says the investment also will save the money over time by cutting down on what it spends to lease office space.

“We’re paying thousands of dollars every month for office space,” he said. “A lot of that goes away when you get the military building. We are doing what’s best for the county in the long run. Some people on the board think one day at a time. That’s their problem. My problem is to make sure that we do what’s best for the city of Jackson and Hinds County every time I take a vote.”

