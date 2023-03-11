Hinds Co. supervisor candidate expected to suspend candidacy next week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The race for Hinds County District 5 Supervisor is likely going to be a little less crowded next week.

Joseph Smith is being told to suspend his campaign or give up his position in the Hinds County Public Defender’s Office, according to County Administrator Kenny Wayne Jones.

Jones found out Smith worked in the office earlier this week after being asked about it by WLBT. He was unaware Smith was running for office.

“I told him that if he’s going to run for office... he’s going to have to resign,” he said. “Anybody who runs and who’s got a job [with the county], the policy says they have to resign their position.”

Smith was one of nine Democrats seeking the party’s nomination for the District 5 seat. The position is currently held by Supervisor Bobby McGowan.

Party primaries are slated for August 8. If no candidate receives a simple majority of the vote, a runoff will be held August 29 for the top two vote-getting candidates. The general election is slated for November 7.

Another candidate seeking that position, Malcolm Johnson, says he resigned as special projects officer for District 2 Supervisor David Archie before he submitted his qualifying paperwork.

“I’m a firm believer in following the policy and procedures in the handbook,” Johnson said. “When I decided I was going to run, I knew that I had to step down. It’s a policy.”

Marshand Crisler, meanwhile, stepped down as director of the Henley Young Patton Juvenile Justice Center February 2, the day after he announced he was again running for sheriff.

Crisler said he didn’t know Smith and declined to comment.

A copy of the Hinds County Employee Handbook states candidates who are connected “with a program or activity financed in whole or in part by federal funds may be subject to the Hatch Act” and that any employee subject to the act may not campaign or run for office while an employee for the county.

The Hatch Act limits political activities of federal government employees and some state and local employees that work with federally funded programs, the U.S. Office of Special Counsel’s website states.

“In order to campaign or run for office, individuals covered by the Hatch act must resign from their employment,” the policy states.

Jones says Smith wasn’t asked to suspend his campaign sooner because he didn’t know he was a county employee.

Hinds County has approximately 900 employees who fall under Jones’ purview, including those in the defender’s office, he said.

“We don’t have [anything] in place that alerts us to possible county employee running for office,” he said. “We’re just like the general public we’re looking at who qualifies... So, when you told me, I called Gail and told her this is a potential problem that we’ve got to deal with right now.”

Jones was referring to Gail Lowery, the public defender. Lowery and Smith did not respond to our request for comment.

