First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Clearing skies tonight with a light breeze will bring us low temperatures into the 40s by morning. Temperatures will rise into the 70s Saturday with sunshine. A chance for thunderstorms develops Sunday between 4am and 5pm. It will not storm that entire time, but that is the window for rough weather. Severe weather is possible with hail and wind likely, but a tornado cannot be ruled out. Highs will be in the 70s again, but significantly cooler weather is moving in next week. Monday through Thursday will see highs only in the 60s with lows in the 30s and 40s. Patchy frost is possible Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Next threat for rain comes back Friday. Don’t forget, we change the clocks one hour ahead Sunday and it’s a good time to check the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

