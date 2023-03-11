Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

First Alert Forecast:

WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Clearing skies tonight with a light breeze will bring us low temperatures into the 40s by morning. Temperatures will rise into the 70s Saturday with sunshine.  A chance for thunderstorms develops Sunday between 4am and 5pm.  It will not storm that entire time, but that is the window for rough weather.  Severe weather is possible with hail and wind likely, but a tornado cannot be ruled out.  Highs will be in the 70s again, but significantly cooler weather is moving in next week.  Monday through Thursday will see highs only in the 60s with lows in the 30s and 40s.  Patchy frost is possible Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.  Next threat for rain comes back Friday.   Don’t forget, we change the clocks one hour ahead Sunday and it’s a good time to check the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version

Most Read

Construction worker dies after falling at East Rankin Academy
Construction worker dies after falling more than 20 feet at East Rankin Academy
Councilman Kenneth Stokes says hospitalized wife is ‘doing a lot better’
Councilman Kenneth Stokes says hospitalized wife is ‘doing a lot better’
2 arrested, 1 teen released after shots fired at Gluckstadt police during chase
2 arrested, 1 teen released after shots fired at Gluckstadt police during chase
Miss. man allegedly throws elderly father to the ground at assisted living facility
Miss. man allegedly throws elderly father to the ground at assisted living facility
Axel Cox (Mississippi Department of Corrections via AP, File)
Miss. man sentenced to 42 months for burning cross to intimidate Black family

Latest News

Storm risk on Sunday
First Alert Forecast: quiet conditions for Saturday ahead of storm risk Sunday
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: rainy periods Friday; storm chances return by Sunday
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: periodic showers Friday; storm chances Sunday
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
First Alert Forecast: