Mothers of Murdered Sons

First Alert Forecast: Quiet and dry for our Saturday, but we are tracking strong storms for Sunday AM. Cooler temperatures also return for the start of Spring Break

Increasing cloud cover on our Saturday as we prepare for our next round of storms. Our next...
Increasing cloud cover on our Saturday as we prepare for our next round of storms. Our next front is expected to return Sunday AM.
By Branden Walker
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Saturday!

WEEKEND PLANNER: We’ll quickly rebound back into the 70s to near 80 on Saturday and Sunday ahead of our next system. Expect a quiet day Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds – we’ll see a few showers sneak in near a front overnight Saturday.

Our next chance for showers and storms returns Sunday AM. Some storms could be strong as they enter our area!

We’ll turn stormy early Sunday morning and showers and thunderstorms continuing through the beginning of the afternoon– a few isolated strong to severe storms with strong wind and large hail threat may emerge. Storms will tend to taper by the late afternoon hours with lows in the 40s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Behind that front, chilly air will filter into the region to start off Spring Break week. Expect highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s Monday and Tuesday. Lows will be in frost territory, especially near and north of I-20 these nights. We’ll trend milder through mid-week, though, rain chances may return toward the end of the week.

Our next chance for showers and storms returns Sunday AM. Some storms could be strong as they...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast

