Vicksburg Police need help in shooting investigation
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The Vicksburg Police Department needs your help to find out who shot a man Thursday night.
Police Chief Penny Jones tells 3 On Your Side the victim, 22-year-old Trayvon Barnett, was shot once in the leg on Mission 66.
It happened during an argument.
Officers are now looking for 21-year-old Jalen Griffin.
If you have any information, call Vicksburg Police at (601) 636-2511.
