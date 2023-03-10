Careers
Vicksburg Police need help in shooting investigation

Vicksburg Police Department
Vicksburg Police Department
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The Vicksburg Police Department needs your help to find out who shot a man Thursday night.

Police Chief Penny Jones tells 3 On Your Side the victim, 22-year-old Trayvon Barnett, was shot once in the leg on Mission 66.

It happened during an argument.

Officers are now looking for 21-year-old Jalen Griffin.

If you have any information, call Vicksburg Police at (601) 636-2511.

