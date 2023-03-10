Third-party manager agrees to confidentiality agreement in talks to take over Jackson sewer

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Talks are moving forward to place Jackson’s sewer system under the city’s federal receiver, as evidenced by recent court filings.

Documents show Interim Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin has agreed to talks on the subject and agreed to be party to a confidentiality order governing those discussions.

Henifin was appointed third-party manager over Jackson’s water in November. He has been speaking out about the potential of placing the city’s troubled sewer system under his control in recent weeks.

“I think there’s a real strong case to be made that it’s a good idea,” he told WLBT back in January. “It is for everybody but me personally, but it is probably the right thing to do.”

At a press conference following a town hall on March 7, he told reporters informal discussions had already begun and formal talks would likely start soon.

“There’ll be more intense, deliberate discussions with all parties... when we get in a room and talk about it over the next few weeks,” he said.

Parties in the case include the third-party manager, the city of Jackson, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Mississippi State Department of Health, Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality and the U.S. Department of Justice.

That same day, attorneys filed documents in federal court saying Henifin had agreed to talks and that a December 2021 confidentiality agreement put in place previously to protect the city’s sewer consent decree renegotiations should be modified to include him.

“On December 13, 2021, this court entered a confidentiality order, to, among other things, facilitate the free exchange of information, the expression of unvarnished opinions, and enhance the likelihood of a successful outcome,” parties wrote. “The ITPM and MSDH... consent to be bound by the confidentiality order.”

Jackson entered into a sewer consent decree in 2013 with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Justice.

Under terms of that agreement, Jackson was given 17.5 years to bring its sewer system into compliance with the federal Clean Water Act.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has been working to modify terms of that decree for years, saying Jackson cannot afford its more than $900 million price tag.

U.S. District Court Judge Tom Lee reopened the case in December 2021, allowing formal renegotiations between the city and federal officials.

That same month, Magistrate Judge Robert Myers granted a motion binding settlement talks to a confidentiality order.

Henifin was not in the picture at the time and would not be appointed third-party manager over water for nearly another year.

Months after coming into the picture, the third-party manager says placing sewer under his leadership would allow for a more “holistic approach” in addressing Jackson’s many water and sewer needs.

“Combining water and sewer... would allow for shared administrative costs, shared equipment, staff and contractors and the development of a cross-trained workforce,” he wrote in his January financial plan.

Henifin must collect on the city’s sewer bills under provisions of the November stipulated order, which gave him control of the water/sewer billing office.

The city council asked that the Water/Sewer Business Administration be placed under the receiver’s control prior to agreeing to the order.

Funds raised by that division go toward operating and maintaining the water and sewer systems, and funding capital improvements for both.

“I’m already responsible for raising the revenue to support it,” he said. “Shouldn’t I have some say in how it’s spent to make sure we’re using it effectively and efficiently?”

