Things To Know Friday, March 10

1. Newborn baby’s suspected killers found 31 years later after Picayune PD cracks open cold case

On April 15, 1992, a fully developed newborn female baby was found in a trash bag in a dumpster of what was then Mr. Gatti’s Pizza. A local farmer removed trash bags to feed his animals from that dumpster. Once he was home on or about the next day, he went to feed his animals and discovered the newborn baby, which was located in a trash bag wrapped in a towel with other items of trash. Detectives working the case photographed and collected the other items of trash in the bag. They were tagged and placed in evidence. An autopsy revealed the baby was most likely born the morning of which it was found. It was also revealed the baby was around three weeks premature and lived a few minutes before being smothered. The case went cold.

2. Hazlehurst officer who discovered son shot and killed reflects one year later

January 3 marked the one-year anniversary of a Hazlehurst police officer finding her own son shot and killed while on duty. Laquandia Cooley’s world turned upside down the night she found her son Charles Stewart Jr. dead. As a result, her family has been working to find peace in the horrific situation. “To this day. Even though it’s been a year and two months, it’s still unbelievable,” Cooley said. In utter shock and disbelief, Hazlehurst Police Officer Laquandia Cooley sat down with us just hours after finding her 20-year-old son, Charles Stewart Jr. shot and killed while she was on duty.

3. A Zoo Endangered: Jackson Zoo struggles with attendance, staffing, and lack of animals

Just six people took advantage of the warm, sunny weather to visit the Jackson Zoological Park during the hour or so WLBT was there Thursday morning. The park, which at one time brought in more than 200,000 visitors a year, was remarkably quiet - and empty - with just the whooping of the gibbons and lemurs filling the air. Meanwhile, the zoo once home to approximately 200 species and hundreds of animals overall, had numerous empty exhibits, leaving visitors that did come in with far less to see than they would have just a decade ago. Necropsy reports obtained by 3 On Your Side show that in the last 12 years, more than 500 animals at West Jackson park have died, been killed, or gone missing.

