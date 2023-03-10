Newborn baby’s suspected killers found 31 years later after Picayune PD cracks open cold case

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - On April 15, 1992, a fully developed newborn female baby was found in a trash bag in a dumpster of what was then Mr. Gatti’s Pizza.

A local farmer removed trash bags to feed his animals from that dumpster. Once he was home on or about the next day, he went to feed his animals and discovered the newborn baby, which was located in a trash bag wrapped in a towel with other items of trash.

Detectives working the case photographed and collected the other items of trash in the bag. They were tagged and placed in evidence.

An autopsy revealed the baby was most likely born the morning of which it was found. It was also revealed the baby was around three weeks premature and lived a few minutes before being smothered. The case went cold.

However, 31 years later, police believe they’ve finally found the baby’s killers.

Thanks to modern technology and DNA samples, Inga Johansen Carriere and Andrew K. Carriere II, both 50-year-olds from Louisiana, are in custody and being charged with first degree murder.

The case was reopened by Picayune Police in 2021. Officials managed to track down where the baby was buried thanks to tips from past officers.

In April of that year, a special agent with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation offered to help in the case due to having a grant that would cover forensic genetic genealogy testing from evidence that was collected and preserved for over 29 years. With advanced DNA technology, officials were able to develop their first suspects.

Louisiana State Police assisted in the investigation, as the suspects were both living in the state. DNA samples were obtained by LSP along with Picayune Police and MBI. It was determined the crime took place in Louisiana.

Finally, in March of 2023, warrants were issued for the Carrieres.

The two are being held at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Facility and await extradition to Mississippi upon their release from Louisiana. They are currently being held without bond.

