Mothers of Murdered Sons

Multiple people escape after police chase through Gluckstadt

Shots were also exchanged during the police chase, which involved a stolen vehicle.
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 6:52 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple people are on the run Friday morning after escaping police following a chase through Gluckstadt.

A large police presence formed on this I-55 Frontage Road after police tried to pull over a stolen 2003 Honda Civic around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators say the driver refused to pull over.

At one point during the chase, police say a passenger in the car started firing shots at officers forcing Gluckstadt Police to return fire.

Eventually, the stolen vehicle drove off the road into the woods in an area just North of Garden Park Drive.

The individuals reportedly got out and ran away before law enforcement could take them into custody.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

If you have any information about the people involved, you’re asked to contact Gluckstadt Police at (769) 567-2888.

