Multiple people escape after police chase through Gluckstadt

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple people are on the run Friday morning after escaping police following a chase through Gluckstadt.

A large police presence formed on this I-55 Frontage Road after police tried to pull over a stolen 2003 Honda Civic around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators say the driver refused to pull over.

At one point during the chase, police say a passenger in the car started firing shots at officers forcing Gluckstadt Police to return fire.

Eventually, the stolen vehicle drove off the road into the woods in an area just North of Garden Park Drive.

The individuals reportedly got out and ran away before law enforcement could take them into custody.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

If you have any information about the people involved, you’re asked to contact Gluckstadt Police at (769) 567-2888.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.