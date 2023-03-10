Careers
Missing 66-year-old Copiah County woman’s body found in Jackson

Donna Jean Neal, 66(Copiah County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 9:12 PM CST
COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities found a missing Copiah County woman’s body in Jackson on March 8.

The Copiah County Sheriff’s Office says Donna Jean Neal, 66, had apparently been struck by a vehicle and was later identified by her fingerprints.

The sheriff’s office and the Jackson Police Department are investigating the incident.

