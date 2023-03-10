MDOT announces construction plans for I-55 and I-20 through Jackson

Careers
By Joseph Doehring
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 9:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - For years, your daily drive to work on Interstate 55 or Interstate 20 in Jackson most likely included several dips, bumps, and jumps.

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation’s Michael Flood, your commute is about to get a lot smoother.

“This is going to have a major traffic impact here in Jackson. I-20, is the most heavily traveled corridor in our state, so this is going to have a major impact on traffic,” Flood said.

Roughly 120,000 vehicles travel on Jackson’s I-55 and I-20 connections every day. In doing so, the roads have not aged well over the years.

“Yeah, so, I-20 here in Jackson really needs this pavement rehabilitation. We hear from the public about it, I’m sure you guys do as well, this project has been a long time coming it really needs to get done. It’s very necessary to us and the traveling public. We want to keep I-20 safe, smooth and passable,” Flood said.

So the question is: how does a crew go about repaving and remodeling these long stretches of interstate as quick as possible?

Flood says it will be similar to previous MDOT projects on I-20 that involved shutting down one side of the interstate at a time.

“The reason for the extended closure is to get it all done at once. If we were to just do say overnight closures, this would drag it out for a month, possibly months,” he explained.

If you’ve ever found yourself struggling to realize if you’re in the correct lane or not on these roads, Flood says the plan is to check every box.

“In addition to upgrading the pavement and making it smoother, all of the pavement markers, the striping, the reflectors that you see in the center of the interstate, all of that will be upgraded as well,” he said.

While most people don’t enjoy sitting in construction traffic, Flood says this project is much needed and will be well worth the wait.

“Really, I-20 is going to see a major upgrade this year. Both I-20 and 55, by about the end of this year, will have much safer and smoother riding conditions,” he explained.

Missing Alabama woman killed in crash on Mississippi state line, authorities reveal
70-year-old woman arrested for burglary in Jackson
Construction worker dies after falling at East Rankin Academy
Passenger dies after car flips over ‘several times,’ collides with tree in Copiah Co.
CPD: Canton man shot to death while sitting in a driveway
Women Legislators’ luncheon honors Rep. Alyce Clarke
Donna Jean Neal, 66
