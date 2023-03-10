Man wanted for burglarizing two Jackson businesses

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is on the run after burglarizing two Jackson businesses.

According to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, Capitol Police responded to burglaries Tuesday around 1 p.m. at Native Coffee and Corner Market.

The man believed to be responsible for the break-ins goes by the name “Polo” and is around 6 ‘0″ with a tattoo under his right eye and a mohawk hairstyle.

He was seen driving a white BMW X-series SUV with a black front bumper.

If you have any information on the suspect, you are urged to contact Capitol Police at 601-359-3125.

